I Beat Pete: Punt Pass & Kick vs. Ropes Eagles

With pigskin practice underway, this week we headed out to Ropesvlle for a punt pass and kick challenge with the Ropes Eagles football team.

Lane Jackson and the Eagles are ready to soar this season.

For the punt portion, you had to punt 30 yards trying to land it in a square for 3 points or bounce the ball in for 1. If you hit the trash can in the square, you get 5 points and if you put the punt in the trash can you get 10 points.

In the pass portion, we aimed at tires on the back of a Gator, getting 1 point if you hit the tire and 3 putting it through from 10, 15 and 20 yards.

For the kick, trying from different yardage for 1, 2 and 3 points per kick.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

We are booked months in advance, so if you have a time sensitive challenge an upcoming event, please contact me ASAP.

