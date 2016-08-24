I Beat Pete: Carillon Summer Games

With so much excitement about the Olympics, this week on I Beat Pete, I accepted a challenge from the Carillon House to face the medalists from the Senior Summer Games.

These residents prove age is nothing but a number. It was great seeing them proudly wearing their medals.

We took part in their versions of the javelin, discus, horseshoes and baseball.

I'm are booked up with challenges for months in advance, but if you have one and it's promoting an event, please contact me as early as possible at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.