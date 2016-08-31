I Beat Pete: Shopping Cart Football

This week we headed out to the new Academy Sports & Outdoors at 114th and Indiana to take on their staff in Shopping Cart Football.

We placed carts all around the parking lot and tried to throw the football in for points. If you put it in the cart, you get 3 points and if it hits in the cart and bounces out, you get 1 point.

This proved to be a difficult challenge, aiming at the opening in the cart and trying to make a completion.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

We are booked up months in advance, but will do our best to slot you in and maybe you can say "I Beat Pete."

