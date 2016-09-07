I Beat Pete: Deep snapping under a horse

This week on I Beat Pete we headed out to the Texas Tech Equestrian Center to try and deep snap a football under a horse trying to hit a bottle on a saddle.

If you hit the saddle you get 1 point. If you hit the saddle and the bottle falls, you get 2 points. A direct hit of the bottle gets 3 points.

The 28th annual National Cowboy Symposium is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday out at the Lubbock Civic Center. For a schedule of events go to cowboy.org

