Jenna Siffringer

Jenna is excited to join KCBD and the Daybreak Today team as the Breaking News Anchor/MMJ. She grew up in North Carolina, and is happy to return to the South and to call Texas her new home.

Jenna comes to the Lone Star State from WLIO-TV in Lima, Ohio, where she served in many roles, most recently the Weekend Anchor/Producer and MMJ. She experienced all the Midwest has to offer, including her first tractor ride, the North American International Auto Show, and countless county fairs. Jenna also covered Governor Mike Pence's rally in Lima, where she got an exclusive interview with the Vice Presidential candidate on his campaign to the White House.

As a graduate of the University of Alabama, Jenna is no stranger to the thrill of SEC and Big XII football. You can find her cheering on the Crimson Tide every Saturday. Jenna graduated in May 2015 with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Spanish. She also worked as a student reporter and producer for nightly newscasts and "Lawcall" at WVUA-TV, located in legendary Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Jenna loves watching football, exploring the outdoors, and is eager to try all the delicious food in West Texas. If you have any recommendations on places to go, or story ideas, you can contact her at @jennasiff_KCBD or jsiffringer@kcbd.com. If you see her around town don't hesitate to say hello and Roll Tide!!