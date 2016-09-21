I Beat Pete: Race for the Cure Challenge

With the Race for the Cure coming up, I accepted a challenge to get up on the roof at Cardinals Sports Center to use a bra and slingshot to try and fling water balloons to hit banners down below.

It was tough to gauge distance up there and we were all on edge, being near the edge up top.

The Race for the Cure is Oct. 1 at the Civic Center. You can register online until Thursday at Noon at KomenLubbock.org

Thursday and Friday you can register from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Matador at 98th and Quaker and then at Cardinals Sports Center on Slide Road September 24th and the 27th through the 30th.

Saturday the 24th it's 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Then noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday the 30th.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

We are booked up months in advance so if you have a time sensitive challenge, email me as early as possible.

