I Beat Pete: Mega Bounce Fair Challenge vs. Tahoka Football

I love doing challenges at the South Plains Fair. Last year I stunned Lubbock Cooper QB Jarret Doege making a last-second completion into the Spider ride to win.

This year we faced the Tahoka Bulldogs who are in their bye week after going 3-2 in non-District play. Coach Brandon Hopper and his team open district next week, but before that they try to beat Pete.

We used the Mega Bounce ride. Riders are pushed up and down randomly. We tried to complete passes on the Mega Bounce. It was tough as they had to time it and figure out if the ride was going up or down.

We played 4 quarters of action. I can’t wait for next year to do another challenge out at the South Plains Fair.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

I am booked up months in advance to contact me as early as possible if you have a time sensitive event.

