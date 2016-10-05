I Beat Pete: Throwing footballs at basketball hoop in Levelland

This week we headed out to Levelland to try and throw footballs through a basketball hoop 10 to 50 yards away at Lobo Stadium.
Making this an ever bigger challenge for us, Levelland’s Quarterback Nick Gerber was one of our opponents. The Lobos are 4-2 this season and so far Gerber is 153 of 229 for 2558 yards. He has thrown 40 touchdowns with 3 interceptions.
Wind was a factor for the challenge but we stepped up and aired it out..
Levelland faces undefeated St. Pius X 7 p.m. Friday night.
We also faced the youth pastor at South Plains Church, Dalton Miller.
They’re hosting Lobo Night next Wednesday Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at 180 at 612 Avenue H. I'm honored to be one of the speakers that night as Levelland athletics and band are spotlighted.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
