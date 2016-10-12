I Beat Pete: Antique Tractor Challenge at Bayer Museum

This week on I Beat Pete, we did a beanbag toss from the back of a moving tractor, a 1956 John Deere Model 420.

This Saturday and Sunday is the 13th annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture. It starts 9 a.m. both days and admission is free.

The South Plains Antique Tractor Association is also raffling off the tractor we used in the challenge. One ticket for $5 and five for $20.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

