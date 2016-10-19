I Beat Pete: Pinball Challenge at Flipper's Tavern

This week we headed out to Flipper's Tavern at 1406 Avenue Q where even the tables are made of old pinball games.

They also have a selection of pinball games to play including two new ones (Spider-Man & Ghostbusters).

I was there for a challenge against South Plains Men Challenging Men, an organization that empowers men to help end violence against women.

They'll be holding a pinball tournament this Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m. at Flipper's.

Check out the Challenge and if you like pinball, head to Flipper's on Saturday.

If you have a Challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com. We are almost booked up for the rest of the year, but email us your idea as I am closing in on my 850th challenge.

