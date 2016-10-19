I Beat Pete: Pinball Challenge at Flipper's Tavern

This week we headed out to Flipper's Tavern at 1406 Avenue Q where even the tables are made of old pinball games.
They also have a selection of pinball games to play including two new ones (Spider-Man & Ghostbusters).
I was there for a challenge against South Plains Men Challenging Men, an organization that empowers men to help end violence against women.
They'll be holding a pinball tournament this Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m. at Flipper's.
Check out the Challenge and if you like pinball, head to Flipper's on Saturday.
If you have a Challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com. We are almost booked up for the rest of the year, but email us your idea as I am closing in on my 850th challenge.
Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.