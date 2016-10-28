Wife of man jailed in fentanyl drug raid arrested, 3 children in CPS custody

The wife of a man arrested in Thursday's fentanyl drug raid in Lubbock has also been taken into custody and their three children are now in foster care.

CPS took the children because fentanyl was being manufactured illegally in the home.

The Lubbock Police Department served warrants for multiple federal drug charges Thursday morning. The first raid happened at an apartment complex at 4901 4th Street, near Slide Road. The second raid happened at a house in the 5700 block of 154th Street.

According to the office of the United States Attorney Northern District, 36-year-old Sidney Caleb Lanier was arrested at his home on 154th Street. He has been charged with criminal conspiracy and tampering/fabricating evidence.

KCBD has learned that Lanier's wife, 38-year-old Heather Marie Lanier, was also arrested on Thursday and charged with criminal conspiracy. The couple's three daughters, between the ages of 5 and 16, were taken and placed in Child Protective Services and CPS officials are seeking appropriate relative placement.

According to court documents, Heather Lanier said she knew her husband was "making his own pain medication." She said she saw her husband inject himself with the drugs. She said she did not know how he was making the drugs, but he spends all of his time in the "man cave" and her children do not go back there.

An officer with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services concluded it was not safe for the children to be in the home, according to the documents.

Jessica Christine Holl, 28, and Jamie Marie Robertson, 32, were arrested at their apartment on 4th Street. A date and time for their initial appearances has not been set. Bonds for all four people have been set at $500,000 each.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for the offense charged is 20 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine.

The fentanyl raids happened after a three-year investigation that involved multiple local, state and federal agencies. Officials say Caleb Lanier, Holl and Robertson "did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate and agree with each other" and with others to intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing fentanyl.

Fentanyl is responsible for a sharp increase in opioid deaths across the United States. While it can serve as a direct substitute for heroin in opioid-dependent people, it is a dangerous substitute. Officials say it is 50 times more potent than heroin. It is cheaper than heroin, and a few milligrams, equivalent to a few grains of salt, may be deadly.

