I Beat Pete: Golf Cart Challenge with Fatal Vision Goggles

For the last seven or eight years, I've gone out to Lamesa High School for a Red Ribbon Week Challenge with the Fatal Vision Goggles.

The teacher out there, Iva Beck retired, but this year I made sure I was back out there to once again send out a strong message and hopefully save some lives.

The Fatal Vision Goggles simulate the effects of alcohol well over the legal limit. Wearing the goggles brings extreme blurriness and double vision.

In the past we have played different sports wearing the goggles, but this year we drove a golf cart through a course of cones trying not to knock any over.

We faced members of the Lamesa volleyball team, who just finished up the season with a Bi-District playoff appearance.

The message with this challenge is clear: Don't drink and drive.

If you have a challenge for I Beat Pete, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

