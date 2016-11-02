Father speaks out against fentanyl after son's overdose

A deadly drug called fentanyl is sweeping the South Plains. A deadly dosage could be as much as a few grains of salt. After a three-year investigation, numerous accused dealers have been put behind bars.
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.
