KCBD Investigates: New information obtained in fentanyl drug raids

In May of 2016, the Lubbock Police Department learned from a confidential source that Jessica Holl, 28, and Jaime Robertson, 32, were being supplied with large amounts of Fentanyl provided by Sidney Caleb Lanier.

The source told police Lanier purchased the Fentanyl from China using the Darknet.

The source went on to say that Holl and Robertson would then mix the Fentanyl with other substances on a stove at their apartment in the 4900 block of 4th Street.

The source said Lanier was incredibly discreet, staying under the radar while Holl and Robertson met with buyers.

On October 7, agents spoke with another source who said he/she suffered from an addiction to Fentanyl.

The source said he/she began buying the drug in November of 2015 from Holl and Robertson and spent anywhere from $600 to $900 a day on two to three grams.

That source told police that Holl and Robertson prepared the Fentanyl into a powdery substance on their stove top in a cook pan.

This source, like the first, told police Holl received Fentanyl from Lanier who sold each vial for $15,000 to $20,0000.

The source said Holl and Robertson would never let anyone speak with Lanier, or see where he lived.

This source told policed that Landon Brown was the primary distributor for Holl and Robertson and that he sold about 10 grams a day to about 25 customers.

The source said he knew Holl and Robertson hid Fentanyl and cash in their apartment.

The source said in May, Holl rented a storage unit near the apartment, which is where he stored $30,000 in cash.

On October 17, agents arrested Landon Brown on an outstanding warrant out of Amarillo and found he was in possession of Fentanyl.

He told authorities he began buying heroin from Holl and Robertson about three years ago, but they eventually stopped selling heroin and switched to Fentanyl.

Brown said he started buying the drug for himself, but then started selling it for Holl and Robertson, bringing them a daily profit of about $3,000.

Brown said Holl and Robertson purchased the drug from Lanier who he had only seen on a few occasions.

He confirmed to officials that Lanier purchased the drug from China and sometimes would receive $50,000 worth of the drug in one shipment.

On October 20, the Lubbock Police Department conducted surveillance operations at Lanier's home in the 5700 block of 154th Street.

According to court documents, officers watched him interact with Holl and Robertson and travel from his home to Elite Spy Supply located in the 8900 block of U.S. Highway 87.

Officials began searching through phone records and discovered from March 14, 2016 to May 13, 2016, Lanier and Holl had contacted each other nearly 100 times.

They also discovered evidence that made them believe Lanier was masking internet activity.

On October 27, officials interviewed Lanier's brother-in-law, Kenneth Bouscher.

He told officials over the course of 8 months, he had trafficked illegal narcotics, including Fentanyl, at the direction of Lanier.

Bouscher said he had also made large cash deposits into listed bank accounts at Lanier's request.

He said the amounts of cash he has deposited are substantially more than what Lanier can afford legally.

Bouscher went on to say he had been employed by Elite Spy Supply for the past four months, which is owned by Lanier and his wife, Heather Lanier.

He said the company opened its doors just weeks ago and made about $2,000, but Sidney was having him deposit large amounts of cash amounting to $20,000 on the company's behalf.

Bouscher said there is no way Sidney was making that much money legally.

During the course of this investigation, a confidential source made four separate trips to Holl and Robertson's apartment where he/she purchased multiple grams of Fentanyl.

On October 27, several agencies raided Holl and Roberton's apartment.

Decontamination crews worked for hours to remove Fentanyl from the apartment.

Jamie Robertson, Jessica Holl, Sidney Lanier, and Heather Lanier remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with criminal conspiracy.

Their bonds are set at $500,000 each.

Officials are now investigating their activity at multiple banks.

