DEA hazmat team cleaning up scene of fentanyl raid that led to officer-involved shooting

A DEA hazmat team from Dallas is cleaning up the scene of a fentanyl raid that led to an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

One person was seriously injured in the shooting that happened in the 2200 block of 2nd Place.

Lubbock police obtained a search warrant for the residence as part of their ongoing fentanyl operation with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

LPD was told that the people inside the house were possibly armed, so the warrant was served by LPD SWAT. One SWAT officer fired inside the house, striking one person with multiple rounds.

No LPD officers were injured. The shooting victim was treated by Tactical Paramedics with Lubbock Fire Rescue and transported to UMC with serious injuries.

Another person who was in the house is being questioned by police. No word on charges at this time.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Police say no one in the neighborhood was in danger, but the scene has been sealed off while they wait for a hazmat team from the Dallas DEA to secure the area.

LISD was notified after the raid. LISD sent a note to parents of students at Jackson Elementary letting them know that students were never in danger and instruction continued normally.

The news conference was conducted by Assistant Chief Neal Barron.

I spoke with a resident who says this happening right across from an elementary school is troubling, even knowing that no students were in danger today.

“Having it so close to a school, you know it’s, it’s crazy," neighbor Raul Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez was inside his home on 2nd Place this afternoon, when a normal Friday took an unexpected turn.

“My neighbors came and knocked and said come outside and look, and I come outside and look and you just see everything happening with cops, you got the Swat, you had just, it was insane. You know I had never seen anything like that before," he said.

Though at first it was startling, Raul says it didn’t take long for him to figure out what was going on.

“First thought initially was a drug bust. I mean for this amount of stuff, it’s got to be something that has to do with drugs," he said.

Knowing this dangerous drug was right across the street from him, Gutierrez says it is concerning.

“I don’t like it. I mean you’ve got kids coming back and forth playing around. And you’ve got this going on there. I mean who knows if they were giving it to kids, if they were you know, it’s just terrible," he said.

But he says he is thankful for the continuing efforts of our local law enforcement and the DEA.

"They were doing their jobs, and I give them an A for you know what they were doing out here," he said.

