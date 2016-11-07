Police hold news conference on officer-involved shooting during fentanyl raid

A DEA hazmat team from Dallas cleaned up the scene of a fentanyl raid that led to an officer-involved shooting on Friday. One person was seriously injured in the shooting that happened in the 2200 block of 2nd Place.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department held a news conference at Noon to reveal new details in the case.

During the news conference, police say this search warrant was related to the two fentanyl drug raids that happened last week.

According to police, 26-year-old Peyton Wilson was armed and had a pistol in his possession at the time of the search warrant. The search warrant was issued for an undercover investigation that began in September 2016.

The police report and search warrant state an undercover officer purchased what is thought to be fentanyl from Wilson. The drug purchase happened within 1,000 feet from Lubbock Cooper North Elementary School.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation.

During the search warrant on Friday, police say SWAT entered the home, knowing there could be surveillance cameras on the property. They also believed the people inside the home were possibly be armed. One SWAT officer saw Wilson with the pistol and fired two shots. Both bullets struck Wilson. He was treated on the scene and was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. No LPD officers were injured.

Officials say Wilson survived the shooting because of the Lubbock Fire and Rescue Tactical Paramedics partnership with Lubbock SWAT using the sanctity of human life protocol. When officers have to use deadly force, they will do everything they can to save a life, said Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens during the news conference.

The SWAT officer who fired the two shots is still on paid administrative leave, which is protocol for this type of situation. A four-person shooting review board has been assigned to investigate the shooting. The matter may be reviewed by a Lubbock County Grand Jury.

After the search warrant was enforced, investigators found what is believed to be fentanyl in the house. Wilson has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. A bond has not been set at this time.

Another person who was in the house at the time of the search warrant execution was questioned by police. Other arrests are expected in this case.

