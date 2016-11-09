I Beat Pete: Dizzy Bat Kickball

I'll admit it right here and right now, I hate getting dizzy.

Back in March we got on the Dizzy Dragon ride at Joyland at top speed for 60 seconds and got out and tried to make a basketball shot. I remember almost getting sick.

This week it's another dizzy dilemma. It's dizzy bat kickball against the Frenship softball team. You had to circle around the bat seven times and then try to kick the ball. Needless to say many were woozy in this one.

Frenship is hosting a regular kickball tournament (no dizzy bat involved) Saturday out at their complex to raise money for the Frenship Booster club. Its $250 a team with 10-12 people on a team. For more information email frenshipsoftball@yahoo.com

I'm closing in on my 850th challenge. If you have a challenge for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

