Grand jury indicts man shot, arrested during fentanyl drug bust

A man who was shot during a fentanyl drug raid on November 4, 2016 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Peyton Wilson, 26, has been released from the hospital after being shot by a SWAT officer during the drug raid. The raid happened in the 2200 block of 2nd Place. According to police, Wilson had a pistol in his possession at the time of the search warrant. The search warrant was issued for an undercover investigation that began in September when a confidential informant purchased what is thought to be fentanyl from Wilson.

During the execution of the search warrant, police say SWAT entered the home, knowing there could be surveillance cameras on the property. They also believed the people inside the home were possibly armed. One SWAT officer saw Wilson with the pistol and fired two shots. Both bullets struck Wilson. He was treated at the scene and then taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. No LPD officers were injured.

The SWAT officer who fired the two shots is on paid administrative leave, which is the protocol for this type of situation. The matter may be reviewed by a Lubbock County Grand Jury.

After the search warrant was enforced, investigators found what is believed to be fentanyl in the house. Wilson has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. His bond has been set at $250,000.

This drug raid was one of three raids that have happened in the past three months. There have been five arrests as a result of the raids.

Click here to see more photos

According to a police source murder and attempted murder charges could be brought against those arrested in these raids if investigators can establish the connection between the Lubbock overdoses and the fentanyl sold.

Fentanyl is a painkiller 50 times more powerful than heroin. Experts say there has been a crushing wave of overdose deaths nationwide caused by fentanyl mixed with heroin. Drug dealers are now cutting heroin with fentanyl, and in some cases, using pure fentanyl to pass off as heroin. If a user gets a dose that is super potent or not what they're expecting, that one dose could be fatal.

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.