I Beat Pete: 3-point shooting at New Eagles Nest in O'Donnell

The girls basketball season is underway and there's plenty of excitement in O'Donnell.

Coach Terry Collins and his Lady Eagles are looking to make another deep playoff run and they have a brand new basketball facility, the Eagles net.

They wanted to show it off on I Beat Pete as we faced the girls in a 3-point shooting contest.

The O'Donnell girls won their opener in their new gym over Ropes and have won 21 in a row at home over the past 2 seasons.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.