South Plains Salute 2017

Every day, we are grateful for the service and sacrifice of our area first responders. To show our gratitude, KCBD and Covenant High Plains Surgery Center are teaming up to record special holiday messages for our fire, law enforcement, and EMS personnel.

We are asking YOU, as citizens of the South Plains, to come and say a few words of thanks to first responders. Individuals and families are all welcome to come!

You can participate by joining us at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial on Wednesday, November 29th, from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, and 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm. We will record you saying a personal "Thank You" message to first responders, and play them during every newscast from December 1st-January 15th.

Each personal message must be no longer that 10 seconds in length. Below are some sample scripts, but everyone is encouraged to customize their own words of gratitude:

“We’re the ______ family, and we’d like to say 'thank you' to everyone who works hard to keep us safe during the holidays.“

“I’m ______ and I want to say a special thank you to all the first responders for their dedication to this community.”

“We’re ______, and to all the firefighters, EMS, and law enforcement, we say 'thank you.'”

“From all of us in the ______ family: thank you, first responders, for your service.”

“From the _______ to the first responders who serve and protect, thank you and Merry Christmas"

If you have questions about South Plains Salute, please contact:

Kembra Gerner

kgerner@kcbd.com

KCBD-TV

5600 Avenue A

Lubbock, TX 79404

Ph: 806-761-4221