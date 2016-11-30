I Beat Pete: Archery Tag

It's a competition that's now in Lubbock called Archery Tag.

It's like paintball and dodgeball, but you hit each other with foam-tipped arrows. When hit it's like getting hit by a tennis ball.

Archery Tag has gained international popularity since John Jackson of Ashley, Indiana invented it in 2011. In Lubbock you can play at Hub City Adventure Sports at 122nd and Frankford Suite 4146.

Hiding behind inflatables and trying to hit your opponents like William Tell would an apple was fun and nerve-racking as arrows were flying everywhere.

Check out the video and I bet you'll want to try out archery tag.

You can learn more about this global sport at www.archerytag.com

