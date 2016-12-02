Reading Is A Ball!

You can win an autographed basketball, meet-and-greet passes, and 4 tickets to the world famous Harlem Globetrotters at the United Supermarkets Spirit Arena on February 5th, 2018!
Visit any Lubbock Public Library and submit a book report by Monday, January 29th, at 4:00 pm for your chance to win!
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
