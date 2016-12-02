LPD seeking public help to find Isaias Cabello, wanted for murder of Henry Anderson

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Lubbock Police Department would again like to ask for your help in finding 28-year-old Isaias Cabello who is wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Henry Anderson.

On December 3, 2015 at approximately 7:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to assist a Lubbock Aid Ambulance with a shooting victim. The Lubbock Aid Ambulance had been flagged down by people in a pickup truck at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The ambulance and truck pulled over in the 3300 block of 33rd Street.

Paramedics were told one of the men inside the truck had been shot, and they immediately began performing first aid on the victim. Anderson was pronounced deceased inside the ambulance while still at the scene.

Approximately six minutes before this call, officers had responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 2006 Cedar Avenue. Detectives determined this is where the shooting occurred.

Enough information and evidence was gathered to obtain a murder warrant for Isaias Cabello. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cabello has ties to eastern Colorado and western Kansas, and it is possible he is no longer in Texas.

Cabello remains in our Top 10 Most Wanted and there is currently a $5,000 reward for any tips that lead to his arrest. The tip must be called into Crime Line at 741-1000. Anyone with information related to Cabello’s whereabouts is asked to call that number. Callers may remain anonymous.

If you come in contact with Cabello, he is considered armed and dangerous and we ask that you do not try to apprehend him on your own. Please call the Crime Line number or 911 if it is an emergency.