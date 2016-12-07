I Beat Pete: Shopping Spree vs. Coach Kattwinkel

This week on I Beat Pete, we went out to the new United Supermarket that opened Wednesday out at 1585 and Indiana for a shopping spree challenge.

I'd face Lubbock Cooper Football Coach Max Kattwinkel trying to find items that the South Plains Food Bank is need up this week with the U-Can-Share food drive.

Items on the list include: dry beans, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned tuna, canned chicken, peanut butter, cereal, mac & cheese, canned ham, spam, soup with meat, dry pasta, hamburger helper, spaghetti sauce, crackers and rice.

Both of us got a different list of 5 of those items and we had to search for in this brand new store.

Check out the challenge and you can make donations to the food drive this week.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

