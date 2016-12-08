KCBD Totally Free Shopping Spree Official Promotional Rules

Enter Contest Now

KCBD TOTALLY FREE HOLIDAY SHOPPING SPREE 2015 OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KCBD-TV

(5600 Avenue A, Lubbock Texas 79404), Coyote Candle Co., Fireplaces Unlimited, KK’s Corner Mall, Llano Estacado Winery, The Outdoorsman, Overton Hotel & Conference Center, Resa’s K-9 Salon, Scents N Lotions, and Signature Stag Fine Menswear. ("Sponsors"). The promotion begins at 12:00 am CST, December 11th, 2017 and ends at 11:59 PM CST, December 15th, 2017. Entries must be received by 11:59 PM CST, December 15th, 2017. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Texas, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, and who reside in NewsChannel 11’s designated viewing area: Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KCBD-TV, Coyote Candle Co., Fireplaces Unlimited, KK’s Corner Mall, Llano Estacado Winery, The Outdoorsman, Overton Hotel & Conference Center, Resa’s K-9 Salon, Scents N Lotions, and Signature Stag Fine Menswear and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per household will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.

3. How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 12:00 am CST, December 11th, 2017, individuals can log on to the contest section of KCBD.com and the KCBD news app and complete the online entry form. Entries must be received by 11:59 PM CST, December 15th, 2017 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

4. Prize(s). The Grand Prize Winner shall receive their choice of one (1) prize from each of the following sponsors:

Coyote Candle Company*

Decorative Clock

Decorative Cross

WoodWick Candle

Fireplaces Unlimited*

Decorative Clock

Decorative Painted Wall Canvas

Fireplace Screen

KK’s Corner Mall*

Circle E Candle

Glitzy Deer Wall Décor

Tyler Candle Co. Gift Set



Llano Estacado Winery*

Gourmet Food Basket

VIP Tour and Tasting

Assorted Wine Case

The Outdoorsman*

North Face Lilac Agave Jacket

Patagonia Teal Better Sweater

Patagonia Khaki Los Gatos Vest

Overton Hotel and Conference Center

2 tickets to New Year’s Gala and 1 overnight room

$50 gift certificate to Pecan Grill and 1 overnight room

2 tickets to Texas Tech Men’s Basketball versus Baylor

Resa’s K-9 Salon

Small bag of dog food

$30 pet outfit of choice

$45 pet haircut of choice

Scents N Lotions

Fragrance Set

Spa Set

$50 clothing gift card

Signature Stag

Beretta Set

Filson Set

Duckfish Set



How the Prizes are Awarded. The Grand Prize Winner will be selected at random and will be notified by telephone. The Grand Prize Winner will need to come to the station to accept their prizes during the week of December 18th. If the winner is deemed ineligible or unable to accept the prizes on the selected date for any reason, a new winner will be chosen.

6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), travel companion(s), and/or any other persons necessary will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within 30 days of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited. Winners must be 21 years of age or older to accept any prize that includes alcoholic beverages. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by December 20th, 2017 or the prize will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KCBD-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from KCBD-TV if KCBD-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration. Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KCBD-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto. By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that KCBD-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials.

8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

9. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by KCBD -TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KCBD-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's/Sponsors' web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion.

10. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KCBD, 5600 Avenue A, Lubbock TX, 79404.

Enter Contest Now