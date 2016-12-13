I Beat Pete: Marshmallow Shootout at Santa Land

This week on I Beat Pete, we headed out to Santa Land, which is open for the 60th year.

We used marshmallow blasters that shoot marshmallows up to 40 feet. You’d have to catch them in your mouth for 10 points, hit off your face for 5 points or touch or catch with your hand for a point.

Santa Land is open through December 23rd 6-10pm nightly at Mackenzie Park off of East Broadway.

This is the final challenge of 2016, but if you have a challenge for 2017, we already have a list so email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.