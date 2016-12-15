Food for Thought Report: 12.15 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 12.15

Food for Thought Report: 12.15

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
No Violations
Applebee's Neighborhood Bar & Grill (Bar) 6501 4th -
Hubcity Nutrition 4525 50th -
My Place Hotel Lubbock 6219 62nd -
New Directions Early Center 417 N Akron -
Red Dawgs (mobile food unit) 3501 30th -
Sugarista 3412 34th -
Walk-Ons (Bar) 2603 W. Loop 289 -
One Violation
7-Eleven #413 4324 82nd 46
Kentucky Fried Chicken 6411 19th 42
McDonald's #26420 6007 Slide 42
On The Border Mexican Grill (Bar) 6709 Slide 42
Starbucks Coffee #9934 801 University 45
Tastee Burgers 2434 N. Clovis Road 3
YWCA @ The Legacy 1500 14th 43
Two or More Violations
Ambrosia Catering 4208 Boston 28,39
Copper Caboose (Bar) 5609 Villa Dr. 18,32
Dollar Express Stores LLC 3501 50th 11,45
Family Dollar Store #2542 5302 Ave. Q 40,45
HoneyComb Pie Shop #2 3837 50th 18,39
McDonald's #7511 6001 W. 19th 33,34
JT and Margaret Talkington ELC 2714 Erskine 18,34
7-Eleven #412 5002 Quaker 34,37,42
7-Eleven #417 6101 W. 19th 9,19,46
AFC Sushi @ United #502 3405 50th 10,18,32
MLK #1 Bingo 1701 Parkway Dr. 10,42,45
Papa John's #1113 2409 9th 37,43,45
Playhouse & Learning Center 2504 82nd 10,23,39
7-Eleven #420 5746 82nd 18,31,42,45
Chipolte Mexican Grill 2411 Glenna Goodacre 18,19,32,37
Pinocchio's Pizza 5404 4th 28,31,34,42
Stripes #035 1601 19th 28,37,42,45,46
Texas Steak Express 606 W. Loop 10,35,36,43,45
Vitality Bowls 2400 Glenna Goodacre 21,28,35,39,47
Copper Caboose (Restaurant) 5609 Villa Dr. 18,31,32,37,42,43
McDonald's #6626 2433 S. Loop 289 18,31,32,36,39,42
Papa Murphy's Pizza 8205 Indiana 18,19,39,41,42,45
McDonald's #26903 5010 Interstate 27 10,29,32,37,39,42,45,47
On The Border Mexican Grill (Restaurant) 6709 Slide 18,29,32,33,37,39,42,45
Walk-Ins (Restaurant) 2603 W. Loop 289 2,14,22,28,23,29,43,45
Church's Fried Chicken #589 1702 50th 19,25,31,32,35,37,39,43,45
Ventura Place 3026 54th

9,10,19,28,31,32,36,

37,39,45,47
Applebee's Neighborhood Bar & Grill 6501 4th

9,22,28,29,32,33,34,35,

37,39,42,45,46

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

Powered by Frankly