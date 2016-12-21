Project Roadblock 2016

Around the holidays, it is especially important to remember the dangers of drinking and driving. From December 26-31, alcohol-impaired driving accounts for nearly one-third of motor vehicle crash fatalities.In Texas alone, 1,323 lives were lost last year due to drunk driving. This makes Texas the deadliest drunk driving state in the nation.

To help combat drunk driving, KCBD has teamed up with Collision King to support Project Roadblock, a special initiative from the Television Bureau of Advertising that promotes the “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” public service advertising campaign from the Ad Council and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Along with stations across the country, we’ll be donating airtime to run anti-drunk driving PSAs between December 26 and 31, including an airing at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, to help make sure our community’s roads are safe this holiday season

Stay safe out there. If you plan to drink, make a plan to get home safely. Make sure you have a cab company or ride-sharing app saved in your phone, or plan for someone in your group to be the designated sober driver. Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Visit the official site to learn more about what you can do to help prevent alcohol-related deaths this season.

