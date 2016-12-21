Police: Man shoots home invasion suspect

A Lubbock man is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center after he and two others were accused of beating a man with a gun after firing shots and kicking in the door of the victim's home.

On Monday, a Lubbock man told police he heard a knock on the door around 2 a.m. at his home in the 1800 block of Bates Street. He told police those knocks were followed by gunshots.

He said as he crawled to his kitchen, three people kicked in his door, yelling "Where is it?"

The man told police he did not know what they were referring to.

According to the police report, the man told officers 27-year-old Adrian Hernandez hit him repeatedly with the grip of his handgun.

At that time, the victim's brother woke up and walked into the kitchen where he told officers he witnessed three people beating his brother and saw Hernandez pointing a gun at him.

That's when he said the suspects turned and started firing shots at him.

The man said he ran back into his room where he called 911.

He told officers he could hear Hernandez threatening to shoot his brother, so he grabbed a gun and fired a round at Hernandez, hitting him in the back.

He said the two other suspects returned fire before taking off, however, he was not injured.

When EMS arrived, they began to treat Hernandez for that gunshot wound in his back.

Lubbock police said he was taken to UMC by EMS for further treatment.

An officer said the victim's hair was matted with blood and he too was taken to UMC by ambulance.

Police reported finding multiple shell casings inside and outside of the home.

An officer also reported seeing multiple bullet holes in the side of the home and in the door, which the officer said looked like it had been kicked in.

The officer said Hernandez's gun was still on the scene when they arrived.

Hernandez is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center awaiting formal charges. No bond has been set at this time.

The other two suspects are being sought by police.

