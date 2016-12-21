UBS launches Holiday Blood Drive to fight shortages

Provided by United Blood Services

United Blood Services is urging everyone to come donate blood this week to fight holiday shortages.

People often get very busy with shopping and other activities during the holidays and don’t think about donating blood.

As a thank you, each blood donor will receive a special t-shirt as well as a chance to win awesome daily giveaways such as: an XBOX One, PS4, Fitbits, Beats headphones and more.

You can donate all week at 48th & University:

Wed & Thurs: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blood donation requirements are:

You must be at least 16 years of age, be in good health, and have a valid photo ID.

Call 806-797-6804 or go to bloodhero.com to schedule your appointment. Walk-ins welcome.

Find the hero in you, and join us in the Christmas Blood Drive!