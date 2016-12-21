Hospice doctor changes her views about life after death

It's a mystery of the ages, what do we see before we die and what is on the other side?

Some doctors admit they don't like to talk about end-of-life experiences for fear they might be ridiculed, but we found one doctor who wanted to share all that she has seen and heard, on her last day of work before retiring.

For more than 20 years, Dr. Melanie Oblender has walked the halls of hope, treating patients with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, trying at least to ease their pain. She says each cross on the wall tells a story, a gift from the family who leaves this tribute to the one they have lost.

Some stories bring a chuckle, others pull your heartstrings.

She pulls one cross off the wall and explains, "They took her favorite teapot, busted it and set it in this cross in honor of her."

Dozens of crosses are buried into the walls of this Palliative Care Unit at Covenant Health System. Each brings an end-of-life experience that Dr. Oblender says has changed her life, especially the children who have passed.

She says, "They would tell me things like they had seen a guest in the room. At first, I was like – who came into your room in the middle of the night?"

Dr. Oblender admits she began this career with the DNA of a doctor, but she says she has seen too much to ignore.

"This one girl told me two men came into her room and went…" Dr. Oblender mimics waving her hand, as if she's motioning for someone to come on in.

Some might hear stories like that and think the patient is just showing signs of delirium. The difference, according to Hospice experts, is the clear-headed narrative that comes when patients explain an end-of-life experience.

Dr. Oblender gives another example, "She said they were up high on the wall. And she told them 'I'm not ready.' And they just bowed and nodded and left."

There was another young child who had just a short time to live. Her grandmother was sitting beside her on the bed. When Dr. Oblender walked into the room, the grandmother told the child to explain what she had just seen. She told Dr. Oblender, "Jesus came and sat with me."

Dr. Melanie Oblender says people see amazing things before death, like a man in the room dressed in a robe. She says the kids are convincing, but she has heard just as many stories from adults at the end of life.

She says, "You'll see them reach to pull whoever is up there to them."

That took my breath away.

Some of you know my father died 13 months ago. I remember seeing him reach into the air just like that, as if he were trying to touch someone. Sometimes he would say, "Who is that over there, on that ladder?" But there was no one, no ladder in the room. 10 months later, my mother died in September. Toward the end, I remember her telling me clearly on two different occasions, "Ellis came to see me today. We had a nice visit." Ellis was her brother. But he had died several months earlier.

I didn't share my personal stories with Dr. Oblender, but she shared this rhetorical question with me.

"So why is it that over and over and over, it's about someone coming to your room and giving you peace. Or your mother or brother is on the other side beckoning you?"

Dr. Oblender says she would not have had an answer to that earlier in her career, but she does now.

With tears in her eyes, she told me, "There is a God. I'm positive. And now, I realize God doesn't inflict cancer. He didn't blow up the twin towers. He was there when we were there and he said – 'Come on. I gotcha.' And I thank the kids for that because they taught it to me."

Personal note: My mother was a strong Christian but my father was very scientific. Toward the end, we saw a change in my father. He wanted to hear scripture at his bedside. We know that whatever happened in that room where he spent months before his death, he died a believer.

