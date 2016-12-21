Hospice doctor changes her views about life after death

Pediatricians have long suggested that fruit juice may prompt weight gain in children, but a new review finds it harmless when consumed in moderation.
As a critical vote to repeal "Obamacare" looms Thursday, House Republican leaders worked furiously on Wednesday to garner enough votes to begin dismantling the landmark health care reform law.
Having a drink each day may help protect a person's heart against disease, a large-scale study suggests.
When people are diagnosed with cancer, it's easy to overlook the toll the disease also takes on their caregivers, say social workers who specialize in cancer care.
A concussion prevention program that teaches young football players safer ways to block and tackle was tied to about a one-third lower risk of head injury, according to a new study.
Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.
Older mothers are less likely to scold or punish their young children, and those children tend to have fewer behavioral, social and emotional problems, a new study suggests.
Hospital patients may be less likely to die if they are treated during weeks that inspectors are checking on the staff, a new study suggests.
