Red Raiders win final non-conference contest

The Red Raiders look ready to face the big tests that the Big 12 will bring nightly as they wrapped up non-conference play with a 91-60 win over Longwood Wednesday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Anthony Livingston led the way for Tech with 19 points. Zach Smith added 15, Aaron Ross had 14 and Keenan Evans chipped in 11.

Nonrense Odiase finally made his season debut and he scored 8 points on 4 of 6 shooting.

Texas Tech is now 11-1 and will next open Big 12 play at Iowa State and will be back on January 3rd hosting West Virginia.

