Exercise tips for seniors suffering from arthritis

If you're trying to find the perfect gift idea for a senior in your house, here's something that would actually be a good gift for any age - yoga classes.

Dr. Mimi Zumwalt is a Texas tech physician and world champion body builder says even when arthritis slows you down, yoga is a good prescription.

She explains, "Yoga helps because it works on your balance and stabilize your muscles. and that's what you need to support your joints. So if you build the muscles surrounding the joints, that will take the pressure off the joints and it will help the pain from arthritis."

Dr. Zumwalt says Tai Chi is another exercise that can do the same thing. In fact, she says researchers at Texas Tech have been studying Tai Chi to determine the many benefits, including better balance to prevent falls. As tranquil and relaxing as those exercises look, Dr. Zumwalt says you can't expect instant results. She says it takes 3 to 6 weeks of practice to perfect the technique. But after that, Dr. Zumwalt says she can see the results in her patients who look and feel stronger and more confident after practicing Yoga and/or Tai Chi.

By the way, if you are in an organization that is looking for a guest speaker, Dr. Zumwalt says she is happy to speak to groups to encourage fitness and even demonstrate techniques whenever that is requested. For more information, call the Dept of Orthopaedics at (806) 743-2465 and ask for Dr. Zumwalt's assistant between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, Monday through Friday.

