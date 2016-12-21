Connie and David Pay It Forward: 12/21

This week's pay it forward segment started out along 34th Street just east of Milwaukee Avenue.

We set up with our pay it forward sign and waited for our playmaker to show up.

Two friends named Connie and David wanted to help out a friend named Pam Voles.

Connie told us that she wanted to help Pam because, "she has been my best friend since I was seven or eight years old."

We made the drive to Pam's house where we completely surprised her.

Connie gave $300 to Pam who was very thankful.

Pam told us she has nine grandkids and that it would come in handy just in time for Christmas.

Pam told Connie that she was a blessing and always has been.

Be looking for our Pay It Forward sign soon. You may become our next playmaker.

