I Beat Pete: Best Challenges of the Year: 10 through 6

After finishing up the 2016 season of I Beat Pete with a 28-21 record, It's time to look back at my favorite Top 10 challenges of the year. This week it's No. 10 through 6 and next week it's the Top 5.

My lifetime challenge record is 398-451. My first challenge of 2017, golf bowling, will be my 850th!

It was another great year of challenges. As always, we love spotlighting athletes, schools and towns and the games and events they play. We also love spotlighting events in our area though these challenges.

My favorite challenge are always the crazy ones that have likely never been done before. When it's a good challenge, we talk about it for years.

In fact, today, two different people brought up my 700th challenge of shooting basketball shots out of an airplane. That one was a classic.

Check out No. 10 through 6 this week and the Top 5 next week and if you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

