FIRST ALERT: Cold, rain, sleet, snow and some freezing rain over next 48 hours

After a high of 72 degrees on Wednesday you'll notice a significant change with the Thursday weather and forecast.

Highs will be about 30 degrees lower and range from the 30s to 40s for daytime highs.

Along with the cold, there will be some wintry precipitation, including rain, freezing rain, sleet and some snow. Most of the wintry mix will be in the region from the along the Texas/New Mexico state line extending into the panhandle. The amounts of the rain, sleet, snow could impact Lubbock, but amounts are expected to be light and travel problems are not expected on Thursday.

The high for Lubbock will be near 40 degrees with clouds, northerly winds and the chance of precipitation.

Thursday night another round of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain will cover a larger area of the region, including Lubbock and continue into early Friday morning. It will be below freezing in some areas, but it appears that from Lubbock to the communities south the overnight temperatures will warm from late Thursday into Friday morning and end up at or above freezing by the morning.

Rain chances will diminish mid-morning Friday.

