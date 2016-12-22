CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police searching for porch pirates

Lubbock Police officers are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing items from a porch on Dec. 20 around 3 p.m. It happened in the 6300 block of 75th Street.

According to the police report, a female was driving a maroon SUV and a male was in the passenger seat. The man walked up to the porch, looked around to see if anyone was watching him, and took two packages.

The victim posted her surveillance video on social media to warn others about what happened. A friend of the victim stated they found the suspect on social media and the victim reported the photo to police.

Police believe the man and woman are the same people who were caught on another surveillance camera stealing packages from a porch in the 6300 block of 75th Street about two hours later.

Anyone with information about the two thefts or the identity of the man or the woman are asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

