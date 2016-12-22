Lubbock Adult Activity Center hosts New Year's Eve Gala - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock Adult Activity Center hosts New Year's Eve Gala

(Source: Lubbock Parks and Recreation Facebook page) (Source: Lubbock Parks and Recreation Facebook page)

Information provided by the City of Lubbock

Lubbock Adult Activity Center will host its annual New Year’s Eve Gala on December 31, 2016, from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.  Participants should wear their party best for an evening full of fun, food and dancing to live music by The Country Company.  At midnight, party goers will enjoy sparkling cider and black-eyed peas and cornbread. The Gala is open to anyone ages 40 years old and up.  Tickets are $10 per person at the door.  This is an alcohol-free and smoke-free event. For more information, contact 767-2710. 

Lubbock Adult Activity Center is located at 2001 19th Street.  Hours of operation are Mondays and Wednesdays-Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.  

