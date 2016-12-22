Food for Thought Report: 12.22

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|Chick-Fil-A
|3525 19th
|-
|CVS Pharmacy
|3402 Slide
|-
|CVS Pharmacy
|3401 82nd
|-
|Lowe's Marketplace #82 (Grocery)
|5725 W. 19th
|-
|HIlton Garden Inn
|6027 45th
|-
|Homestead Senior Citizen Center
|5401 56th
|-
|Raider Burrito (MFU #2)
|2102 19th
|-
|Slide Fuel Stop
|5002 Slide
|-
|Target T-2190
|6064 Brownfield Highway
|-
|Target T-2190 (starbucks)
|6064 Brownfield Highway
|-
|Target T-2190 (restaurant)
|6064 Brownfield Highway
|-
|Walgreens Drug Store #15105
|3009 Slide
|-
|World Market
|6066 Marsha Sharp
|-
|
One Violation
|Arrogant Texan (Bar)
|113 University
|39
|Café Venture Company Catering
|4001 19th
|42
|Covenant Coffee Shop (Starbucks)
|3615 19th
|35
|The Crafthouse LLC (Bar)
|3131 34th
|39
|Freshii
|7604 Milwaukee
|32
|Hilton Garden Inn (Restaurant)
|6027 45th
|14,45
|Lowe's Marketplace #82 (Deli)
|5725 W. 19th
|18
|Nothin' Butt Smokes #4
|904 Slide
|40
|Sprouts Farmers Market (Grocery)
|8201 Quaker
|29
|Sprouts Farmers Market #124 (Deli)
|8201 Quaker
|32
|Two or More Violations
|Arrogant Texan (Restaurant)
|1113 University
|2,32
|Caprock Café (Bar)
|5217 82nd
|42,45
|Daylight Donut Kitchen
|2859 34th
|32,43
|Early Childhood Development Center
|5502 Nashville
|32,37
|Eskimo Hut
|305 Frankford
|35,37
|Nick's Sports Grill (Bar)
|2323 Mac Davis Lane
|28,32
|Nothin' Butt Smokes #2
|3712 Slide
|20,22
|Sprouts Farmers Market #124 (Bakery)
|8201 Quaker
|32,39
|Starting Small
|5020 50th
|18,22
|Brookdale Shadow Hills
|110 Frankford
|18,32,39
|Dollar General #1805
|5004 34th
|11,32,45
|Sprouts Farmers Market @124 (Meat)
|8201 Quaker
|29,32,37
|Wendy's
|401 Frankford
|37,39,43
|Bingo Express II
|3406 Clovis Road
|10,18,34,37
|Elite Learning Center
|3514 22nd Place
|9,39,42,43
|Days Inn South
|6025 Ave. A
|10,29,31,42
|Lowe's Marketplace #82 (Meat)
|5725 W. 19th
|9,18,32,45
|Josie's
|3312 Ave Q
|32,37,39,45
|Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
|8201 Quaker
|21,22,32,37
|Bistro By Rain
|9816 Slide
|14,22,28,32,47
|Burger King #1320
|5112 Slide
|2,6,10,22,42
|Caprock Café (Restaurant)
|527 82nd
|32,34,36,39,43
|Choc'late Moose Pie Bar
|4210 82nd
|10,32,34,39,45
|Dollar General #574
|5715 19th
|10,11,18,29,45
|E-Z Mart
|5702 4th
|9,10,22,37,42
|HSP Energy LLC (Valero)
|2815 Slide
|22,32,40,42,45
|Pizza Hut #012296
|4401 82nd
|32,34,39,43,45
|Buns Over Texas
|3402 73rd
|19,32,39,42,43,45
|New World Daycare
|2601 Slide
|11,21,28,32,33,37,42
|Nick's Sports Grill (Restaurant)
|2323 Mac Davis Lane
|14,18,28,32,35,37,39
|Sonic
|1609 MLK
|19,28,32,37,39,42,45
|Taco Villa #20
|1911 50th
|18,19,21,32,37,39,42,45
|Montelongo's Restaurant
|3021 Clovis Road
|10,18,28,32,35,36,37,42,45
|Schlotzsky's
|5204 Slide
|9,10,14,18,32,37,42,43,45
|82nd Street Cafe
|3416 82nd
|
18,22,28,29,32,37,39,42,43,45
|Chopped & Sliced BBQ Restaurant
|3501 50th
|
2,9,10,18,21,22,29,32,
36,39,42,45
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit
