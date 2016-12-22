Food for Thought Report: 12.22 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations
Chick-Fil-A 3525 19th -
CVS Pharmacy 3402 Slide -
CVS Pharmacy 3401 82nd -
Lowe's Marketplace #82 (Grocery) 5725 W. 19th -
HIlton Garden Inn 6027 45th -
Homestead Senior Citizen Center 5401 56th -
Raider Burrito (MFU #2) 2102 19th -
Slide Fuel Stop 5002 Slide -
Target T-2190 6064 Brownfield Highway -
Target T-2190 (starbucks) 6064 Brownfield Highway -
Target T-2190 (restaurant) 6064 Brownfield Highway -
Walgreens Drug Store #15105 3009 Slide -
World Market 6066 Marsha Sharp -
One Violation
Arrogant Texan (Bar) 113 University 39
Café Venture Company Catering 4001 19th 42
Covenant Coffee Shop (Starbucks) 3615 19th 35
The Crafthouse LLC (Bar) 3131 34th 39
Freshii 7604 Milwaukee 32
Hilton Garden Inn (Restaurant) 6027 45th 14,45
Lowe's Marketplace #82 (Deli) 5725 W. 19th 18
Nothin' Butt Smokes #4 904 Slide 40
Sprouts Farmers Market (Grocery) 8201 Quaker 29
Sprouts Farmers Market #124 (Deli) 8201 Quaker 32
Two or More Violations
Arrogant Texan (Restaurant) 1113 University 2,32
Caprock Café (Bar) 5217 82nd 42,45
Daylight Donut Kitchen 2859 34th 32,43
Early Childhood Development Center 5502 Nashville 32,37
Eskimo Hut 305 Frankford 35,37
Nick's Sports Grill (Bar) 2323 Mac Davis Lane 28,32
Nothin' Butt Smokes #2 3712 Slide 20,22
Sprouts Farmers Market #124 (Bakery) 8201 Quaker 32,39
Starting Small 5020 50th 18,22
Brookdale Shadow Hills 110 Frankford 18,32,39
Dollar General #1805 5004 34th 11,32,45
Sprouts Farmers Market @124 (Meat) 8201 Quaker 29,32,37
Wendy's 401 Frankford 37,39,43
Bingo Express II 3406 Clovis Road 10,18,34,37
Elite Learning Center 3514 22nd Place 9,39,42,43
Days Inn South 6025 Ave. A 10,29,31,42
Lowe's Marketplace #82 (Meat) 5725 W. 19th 9,18,32,45
Josie's 3312 Ave Q 32,37,39,45
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt 8201 Quaker 21,22,32,37
Bistro By Rain 9816 Slide 14,22,28,32,47
Burger King #1320 5112 Slide 2,6,10,22,42
Caprock Café (Restaurant) 527 82nd 32,34,36,39,43
Choc'late Moose Pie Bar 4210 82nd 10,32,34,39,45
Dollar General #574 5715 19th 10,11,18,29,45
E-Z Mart 5702 4th 9,10,22,37,42
HSP Energy LLC (Valero) 2815 Slide 22,32,40,42,45
Pizza Hut #012296 4401 82nd 32,34,39,43,45
Buns Over Texas 3402 73rd 19,32,39,42,43,45
New World Daycare 2601 Slide 11,21,28,32,33,37,42
Nick's Sports Grill (Restaurant) 2323 Mac Davis Lane 14,18,28,32,35,37,39
Sonic 1609 MLK 19,28,32,37,39,42,45
Taco Villa #20 1911 50th 18,19,21,32,37,39,42,45
Montelongo's Restaurant 3021 Clovis Road 10,18,28,32,35,36,37,42,45
Schlotzsky's 5204 Slide 9,10,14,18,32,37,42,43,45
82nd Street Cafe 3416 82nd

18,22,28,29,32,37,39,42,43,45
Chopped & Sliced BBQ Restaurant 3501 50th

2,9,10,18,21,22,29,32,

36,39,42,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

