Brownfield man sentenced to life in prison after repeated sexual abuse of children

A Brownfield man has been sentenced to life in prison without a chance for parole after being convicted of continuous sexual abuse of young children.

Jose Tijerina-Gardner was sentenced after three hours of testimony.

According to Brownfieldonline.com, Terry County Attorney JoShae Furgeson-Worley told the judge Tijerina-Gardner deserved the maximum sentence for what he did to his own grandsons, who accused him of repeatedly raping them for more than a year. His grandsons were 6 and 8 years old at the time.

The children told officials there were other instances of sexual contact, rape, other abuse, and punishments including eating ants and sleeping in a storage building.

A jury deliberated for 31 minutes in November before returning with a unanimous guilty verdict. Tijerina-Gardner did not testify during the trial.

