USPS rushing to get your packages delivered on busiest day of the year

Right now, folks with the United States Postal Service are working overtime to make sure you get your packages and holiday cards in time for Christmas.

They say Thursday is the busiest delivery day of the year.

"Everybody that mailed their last-minute stuff on Monday," Tommy Smith, city carrier for USPS, says. "We're getting today and tomorrow. So, that's basically, that's the reason today and tomorrow will be the busiest delivery days of the year."

With only three days left until Christmas, post offices across the country are feeling the holiday rush.

"I like working anytime, Christmas just gives us more to do," he says.

But, for Smith, this time of year brings back special memories.

"I actually started out as Christmas help," he recalls. "So, that was 26 years ago."

Nearly three decades later, Tommy says he couldn't imagine life without the post office.

"I never, in my life, thought that I'd be at the post office," he explains. "I've done quite a few things at the post office and carrying is by far, my favorite."

It's something he really enjoys.

"I like it a lot, but I'm just an outside person, you know. I'd rather be outside, talking to customers," Smith says."It's for me, definitely for me."

Though his route may take some extra time, it's all hands on deck during the holiday rush.

"Everybody does their part," the postal carrier says. "Everybody chips in. Everybody knows what's expected of them and it just makes it easier on everybody else."

Smith says he enjoys delivering these essential items to people.

"Definitely holiday cards," Smith says. "People have really gotten away from doing holiday cards anymore, just because of the internet. I wish, not because I work for the post office, but just because it's Christmas, you know. I wish people would go back to doing the Christmas cards. I just think it's a lot more personal, you know, it gets me into the Christmas spirit."

USPS tells us they will not have regular mail service on Christmas Day, but they will have folks delivering packages on the holiday, hoping everyone gets their gifts in time.

