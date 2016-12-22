Suspect in custody after Thursday afternoon police chase

A suspect is now in custody after a wide-ranging police chase that began around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The chase began in city limits but ended just south of Woodrow Road and University Avenue.

Here at the details as supplied by LPD Lt. Jeanelle Wadkins at the scene.

The chase began with the report of a stolen vehicle. Officers saw the vehicle stopped at a Stripes near 50th and the Interstate, but when they confronted the driver, he got in the vehicle and refused to cooperate.

Police attempted a felony stop but the driver took off, beginning the pursuit.

They followed the vehicle from 50th & D to around 43rd & University.

The units pulled back at this point and let a DPS fixed wing aircraft follow the vehicle. Then a DPS helicopter took over the pursuit.

"Hopefully he could go to an area where he would get out of the vehicle and we could take him into custody more safety," Wadkins said. "So we had the units kind of slow trail with DPS giving us his location."

The vehicle eventually stopped at a home in the 2300 block of CR 7610.

Authorities say the suspect dumped the vehicle behind the house and ran in. The homeowner immediately ran out and drove off in his pickup.

The homeowner does know the suspect, but authorities are not sure of the relationship at this time.

The homeowner confirmed that the suspect was trespassing and asked officers to get him out.

Officers with K-9 units entered the house and brought him out without incident.

Officers are still investigating the stolen vehicle report.

An LPD unit was involved in a wreck at 82nd & Indiana during the chase, as they were trying to "box in" the suspect. This unit collided with two other cars that were stopped at the light. One minor injury on the scene.

"Our unit from the east had turned on his lights and sirens in order to help engage the suspect," Wadkins said. "Although he didn’t have eyes on him, he took the turn a little fast in attempting to get to the suspect."

34-year-old Anthony Diaz is in custody, charged with evading by vehicle, unlawful trespass, and a parole violation warrant.

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.