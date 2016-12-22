CHEER CHAMPIONSHIP: Congrats to Lamesa, winner of our 2016 Cheer Championship

After starting with 80 cheer squads from area schools, Lamesa has won the 2016 Cheer Championship, getting 32 percent of the vote in the final round.

Lamesa won by 1,091 votes over Lorenzo who finished 2nd with 27 percent. Two-time winner Spur was 3rd with 22 percent and Sundown was 4th with 19 percent.

Lamesa wins $3,000 and each member of the Cheer Squad gets a $500 scholarship to South Plains College.

It's Lamesa's 2nd contest win as they also won Battle of the Bands in 2012.

Lamesa and Spur are the only two-time winners of these contests.

We have received over 3 million votes in the 12 years of these contests involving all of our area schools.

Thanks to South Plains College and Sonic for sponsoring the Cheer Championship.

Look for the Battle of the Bands to start in September of 2017.

I want to personally thank every cheerleader at all of our area schools for what they do nightly at games and in their community.

Congrats to Lamesa on winning the Cheer Championship!

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.