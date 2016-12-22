Lady Raiders close 2016 home slate undefeated

Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in...
Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in nearly 80 years.
The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team earned its fourth-straight weekend series win after defeating Wichita State, 4-1, on a cold & windy Saturday afternoon at Eck Stadium.
The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team earned its fourth-straight weekend series win after defeating Wichita State, 4-1, on a cold & windy Saturday afternoon at Eck Stadium.
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga's efficient offense, and the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga's efficient offense, and the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.
The Texas Tech defense used a quick start to open the 2017 spring series with a 50-36 victory Saturday afternoon in the annual Midland scrimmage held at Grande Communications Stadium.
The Texas Tech defense used a quick start to open the 2017 spring series with a 50-36 victory Saturday afternoon in the annual Midland scrimmage held at Grande Communications Stadium.