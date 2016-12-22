Lady Raiders close 2016 home slate undefeated - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lady Raiders close 2016 home slate undefeated

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Four Lady Raiders scored in double figures to lead Texas Tech to a 79-60 victory over UT-Arlington in the last home game of 2016.

Texas Tech (8-3) stayed undefeated in non-conference home games.

UTA (7-3) opened the game with a 2-0 lead, but that’s as far as it got. The Lady Raiders turned on the heat with 28-3 run to take a 28-5 lead in the first quarter.

The Lady Mavs’ five points in the first quarter was the lowest allowed by Tech this season.

The Lady Raiders held UTA to its lowest shooting average (28.6) of the season.

Sophomore guard Recee’ Caldwell led the team with 20 points, marking her fourth 20+ point game of the season. Junior Jada Terry followed with 17 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.

Senior Ivonne CookTaylor scored 13 points, marking her seventh double-digit game of the season and 43rd of her career. Junior Larryn Brooks followed with 12 points of her own, nine points coming from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT
The Lady Raiders enjoy the week off for Christmas before beginning Big 12 play. Tech will head to No. 16/17 Texas on Thursday, Dec. 29, for a 7 p.m. tip.

