Food for Thought: 12/22

Source: KCBD Graphic LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -
Out of dozens of Lubbock restaurants inspected, only three made the Food for Thought list this week - two top performers and one low. We start with the violations.
Chopped & Sliced BBQ at 3501 50th had 13 violations.
- Pico de gallo was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
- There was no thermometer in the reach-in-cooler.
- Gaskets in the reach-in-cooler and freezer were broken.
- Gaskets in the reach-in-cooler and freezer were dirty. A container above the dishwasher had mold in it.
- Eggs were above ready-to-eat foods in the cooler. Knives were stored in dirty containers.
- Clean utensils were in dirty containers. The sanitizer solution was not strong enough.
- Cleaning rags were on top of the microwave.
- Cleaning supplies were above clean utensils.
- Plates were chipped, and there was sticker residue on clean containers.
- Utensil handles were in food.
- Floor tiles were broken, and there were multiple personal items throughout the kitchen.
- There were no food handler cards available.
- There was also no physical food manager certificate on site. And, according to the inspector - management did not show proper food safety handling.
- The report shows many of the violations were corrected during the inspection.
Now to the good news. Here's a look at this week's top performers:
- Chick-fil-A inside Covenant at 3525 19th
- Raider Burrito (mobile unit)
RELATED LINK: Food for Thought Report 12/22
Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.