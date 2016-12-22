Food for Thought: 12/22

Out of dozens of Lubbock restaurants inspected, only three made the Food for Thought list this week - two top performers and one low. We start with the violations.

Chopped & Sliced BBQ at 3501 50th had 13 violations.

Pico de gallo was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

There was no thermometer in the reach-in-cooler.

Gaskets in the reach-in-cooler and freezer were broken.

Gaskets in the reach-in-cooler and freezer were dirty. A container above the dishwasher had mold in it.

Eggs were above ready-to-eat foods in the cooler. Knives were stored in dirty containers.

Clean utensils were in dirty containers. The sanitizer solution was not strong enough.

Cleaning rags were on top of the microwave.

Cleaning supplies were above clean utensils.

Plates were chipped, and there was sticker residue on clean containers.

Utensil handles were in food.

Floor tiles were broken, and there were multiple personal items throughout the kitchen.

There were no food handler cards available.

There was also no physical food manager certificate on site. And, according to the inspector - management did not show proper food safety handling.

The report shows many of the violations were corrected during the inspection.

Now to the good news. Here's a look at this week's top performers:

Chick-fil-A inside Covenant at 3525 19th

Raider Burrito (mobile unit)

