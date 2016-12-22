Food for Thought: 12/22 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought: 12/22

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Out of dozens of Lubbock restaurants inspected, only three made the Food for Thought list this week - two top performers and one low. We start with the violations.

Chopped & Sliced BBQ at 3501 50th had 13 violations.

  • Pico de gallo was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
  • There was no thermometer in the reach-in-cooler.
  • Gaskets in the reach-in-cooler and freezer were broken.
  • Gaskets in the reach-in-cooler and freezer were dirty. A container above the dishwasher  had mold in it.
  • Eggs were above ready-to-eat foods in the cooler. Knives were stored in dirty containers.
  • Clean utensils were in dirty containers. The sanitizer solution was not strong enough.
  • Cleaning rags were on top of the microwave.
  • Cleaning supplies were above clean utensils.
  • Plates were chipped, and there was sticker residue on clean containers.
  • Utensil handles were in food.
  • Floor tiles were broken, and there were multiple personal items throughout the kitchen.
  • There were no food handler cards available.
  • There was also no physical food manager certificate on site. And, according to the inspector - management did not show proper food safety handling.
  • The report shows many of the violations were corrected during the inspection.

Now to the good news. Here's a look at this week's top performers:

  • Chick-fil-A inside Covenant at 3525 19th
  • Raider Burrito (mobile unit)

