Mild temps, chance of rain over Christmas weekend - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Mild temps, chance of rain over Christmas weekend

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A mixed bag of weather ahead for the Christmas weekend.

Starting on Friday, morning showers will move out of the region, allowing for some sunshine and a warming trend Friday and Saturday. The highs on Friday will range from 55 to 65 degrees across the South Plains.

Christmas Eve brings breezy south winds to begin the day, mostly sunny through noon and much warmer temperatures for the afternoon, from 65-70 degrees. Clouds will increase late afternoon Saturday with a chance of rain returning to the region by early Christmas morning. Some thunderstorms may develop, with very limited coverage, and then move to the east out of the region by mid-day or sooner.

Storms will increase in coverage and strength as they move away from West Texas. The DFW area may be dealing with severe weather on Christmas afternoon.

Here on the South Plains it will be wind for us by the afternoon with west to southwest winds from 30-40 mph with possible stronger gusts and some blowing dust. So, instead of a white Christmas it may be a brown one for the South Plains.

The afternoon highs will be mild in the 50s for most of the region on Christmas afternoon.

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.

