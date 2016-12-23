Christmas store hours for major retailers

House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes' spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up...
House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes' spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up in "incidental" surveillance.
A Lubbock man will be sentenced today after a judge found him guilty of domestic assault last week.
A Lubbock man will be sentenced today after a judge found him guilty of domestic assault last week.
Authorities say a 22-year-old police officer has died after a shootout with a man who fled a traffic stop in central Oklahoma.
Authorities say a 22-year-old police officer has died after a shootout with a man who fled a traffic stop in central Oklahoma.
According to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, a woman said two men claiming to be utility workers came into her home and sexually assaulted her.
According to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, a woman said two men claiming to be utility workers came into her home and sexually assaulted her.
A pedestrian who was critically injured in a hit and run accident on Friday night passed away early Monday morning, according to officials with the Lubbock Police Department.
A pedestrian who was critically injured in a hit and run accident on Friday night passed away early Monday morning, according to officials with the Lubbock Police Department.