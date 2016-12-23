Christmas store hours for major retailers

Provided by Offers.com

There are those who start their Christmas shopping as early as August, and there are those who wait until December 24.

For all you procrastinators, you may still have time to order your gifts online—many retailers guarantee Christmas delivery for express shipping orders as late as December 23. Last-minute shoppers also have the option of hitting the stores, with many major retailers staying open later on December 23 and for limited hours on Christmas Eve.

To help you out with any shopping you have left in the days leading up to Christmas, we’ve included the store hours of major retailers for December 23 and 24 below.

Confirmed hours are in bold. The rest are estimated from 2015 and will be updated when more information is available.

Store Hours on Dec. 23 & Christmas Eve 2016

We attempt to ensure that our data is as accurate as possible, but keep in mind that store hours vary nationally. Use this as a guide, and contact your local retailer for specific hours before heading out to shop.