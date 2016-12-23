3 struck, 1 killed in hit & run while trying to render aid Friday night

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

Lubbock Police officers responded to an accident with injuries on North Loop 289 near Landmark Lane, just before 8 p.m. Friday night.

A motorist who ran out of gas was parked on the westbound lane of the shoulder of north Loop 289. A pickup truck crashed into the parked vehicle. The pickup driver got out of his vehicle to check on the stranded motorist.

The pickup driver then called his father, and his father drove to the scene.

Another driver passing the accident stopped to make sure everyone was okay. The pickup driver, his father and the motorist who stopped were all standing on the shoulder of the loop when a van hit all three people.

The motorist who stopped, Stephen Conway, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The pickup driver was uninjured, but his father was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the van fled the scene on foot. Police are still attempting to locate the driver. If you have any information on this case we ask that you call Crime Line at 741-1000.

We will continue to provide update as more details become available.