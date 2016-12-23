Lubbock-Cooper ISD sends about 400 cards to child with leukemia

A five-year-old boy in North Carolina is not only waiting patiently for Santa this Christmas, but for letters he requested.

Hayden Drake is battling leukemia in North Carolina, and hoped to read a lot of Christmas cards during his chemotherapy.

When a second grade teacher at Lubbock Cooper South Elementary named Misty Weddle saw Hayden's request online, she made it her mission to fulfill his Christmas wish.

Weddle’s son, Cameron Weddle was three years old when he was diagnosed with leukemia ten years ago.

"It was very painful,” she said. “He's had four surgeries, he went through three and a half years of chemo, daily chemo, and that alone on a small child…it takes a toll, and there were times he didn't understand what was going on.”

Cameron is now 13 and healthy, but Weddle will never forget that dark time.

"It's very taxing on their little bodies and their emotions,” she said, “and I know if you have a good support system, you can get through these things.”

That is why it was so important for her to help little Hayden.

"Here's this little boy about to go through this journey that we went through, and it was tough and very emotional and a journey you wouldn't wish on anybody,” Weddle said, “and you read it and it tugs at your heart because he just wants cards…and I know I can do that.”

As a second grade teacher at Lubbock Cooper South Elementary, Weddle collected about 400 handmade cards from students.

"If you can make a child smile, then why not do something that took no time at all?” she said. “It took a couple of days, and we had all these cards.”

The Weddle family knows the value of these heartfelt cards to a stranger.

"Maybe someday when he's ten years into his treatment he can look back like Cameron and look at some of the stuff he's received,” she said, “and know that there were people in Texas that really cared about him.”

Even Cameron’s little sister, Merideth, wrote one of these card in her fifth grade class. She still remembers the essence of her message to Hayden.

"You will not fight alone,” she said. “Every card will be with you and every person who wrote the card will be praying for you…and they always will love you.”

If you would also like to send cards to Hayden, send them to 1637 Lumbuck Rd., Greenville, NC 27858.

