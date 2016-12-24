UPDATE: Power restored to Central Lubbock residents after outage

UPDATE:

Lubbock Power and Light reported just before 10 a.m. today that power has been restored after Saturday morning's outage.

LP&L says customers in Central Lubbock should now have power after a substation providing power to Central Lubbock malfunction at 8:10 a.m. Saturday causing service to be interrupted for a large number of Customers.

If there are any customers who are still having service interruption, the best way to report is to contact LP&L at lightsout@lpandl.com or (806) 775-2509.

A failure at an LP&L substation took out power to most of Southwest Lubbock on Saturday morning, as families gathered to begin their Christmas Weekend.

Lubbock Power & Light says they experienced a lockout at a substation feeding a central portion of their service territory at 8:10 a.m.

A message posted at 9:13 a.m. said, "Damaged equipment in the substation caused what is referred to as a lock out which means that the customers served off of the substation experience loss of power until the equipment is fixed and then all customers can be restored at once. Crews hope to have the full restoration shortly."

LP&L says, "If you would still like to report your outage, the best way is to send a text or email to lightsout@lpandl.com. Given the high call volume, phone lines are very busy at 775-2509 so it's best to use the lights out option."

Check the real time map of reported outages at the link below.

